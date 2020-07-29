Five Events to Look Forward to in August in Busan

While the coronavirus situation in the country has canceled most large scale events, there are still a few opportunities to get out to enjoy some fun while maintaining social distancing.

Here are five events scheduled around Busan next month worth checking out.

2020 Matinee in Love Ballet Concert

Date: August 11

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Ballerina’s Kim Joo-won and Wang Ji-won perform ballet with cinema, including Saint-Saëns – The Dying Swan, D. Tschaikowsky – Swan Lake, A. Piazzolla – Primavera Portena, and A. Piazzolla – Adios Nonino.

Busan Annual Market of Art

Date: August 14-16

Location: BEXCO

BAMA is a prominent art fair where Korean and foreign art galleries can all come together in one place and communicate with the general public.

Korea International Marine Leisure Week

Date: August 21-30

Location: Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong Yachting Center

Likely to be scaled back this year, the event is hosted by the City of Busan and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries where people can enjoy surfing, kayaking, and rafting.

8th Busan International Comedy Festival

Date: August 21-30

Location: Busan Cinema Center

The opening ceremony has been announced with no visitors, but other shows will have crowds to bring laughter to audiences during these troubled times.

Busan International Short Film Festival

Date: August 27-31

Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema

The 37th edition of BISFF features great short films from around the world.