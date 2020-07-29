Five Events to Look Forward to in August in Busan

While the coronavirus situation in the country has canceled most large scale events, there are still a few opportunities to get out to enjoy some fun while maintaining social distancing.
Here are five events scheduled around Busan next month worth checking out.
2020 Matinee in Love Ballet Concert
Date: August 11
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Ballerina’s Kim Joo-won and Wang Ji-won perform ballet with cinema, including Saint-Saëns – The Dying Swan, D. Tschaikowsky – Swan Lake, A. Piazzolla – Primavera Portena, and A. Piazzolla – Adios Nonino.
Busan Annual Market of Art
Date: August 14-16
Location: BEXCO
BAMA is a prominent art fair where Korean and foreign art galleries can all come together in one place and communicate with the general public.
Korea International Marine Leisure Week
Date: August 21-30
Location: Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong Yachting Center
Likely to be scaled back this year, the event is hosted by the City of Busan and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries where people can enjoy surfing, kayaking, and rafting.
8th Busan International Comedy Festival
Date: August 21-30
Location: Busan Cinema Center
The opening ceremony has been announced with no visitors, but other shows will have crowds to bring laughter to audiences during these troubled times.
Busan International Short Film Festival
Date: August 27-31
Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema
The 37th edition of BISFF features great short films from around the world.