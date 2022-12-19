Five Great Dining Options to Ring Out the Year

With the year-end fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to get together with family, friends, or colleagues for one last meal of 2022.

As Busan’s dining culture keeps evolving with a variety of restaurants opening each month, there are plenty of options to choose from for your special meal.

If you’re looking to dine at one of the top restaurants below, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made in English via CATCHTABLE where you can click the attached links.

Street27

Address: 25, Gwangan-ro 61beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Street 27 is an adorable wine bar that is perfect for visiting with loved ones. Located in a charming neighborhood, this cozy spot offers a wide selection of delicious wines and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. With its inviting ambiance and top-quality wines, Street 27 is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a relaxing and enjoyable evening out.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Osteria Aboo

Address: 58, Dongcheon-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Details: Osteria Aboo is a top-rated Italian restaurant located in the beautiful city of Busan. Known for its delicious cuisine and warm, inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. From classic pasta dishes to mouthwatering pizzas, Osteria Aboo has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner for two or a lively evening out with friends, this is the perfect spot to indulge in some of the best Italian food in the city.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Del Luna

Address: 29, Millaksubyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Del Luna is a luxurious restaurant located in the heart of Busan, offering stunning views of the iconic Gwangan Bridge. The restaurant’s elegant interior and sophisticated menu make it the perfect destination for a special occasion or a romantic dinner. Whether you’re looking to indulge in some of the finest cuisine in the city or simply relax and enjoy the breathtaking views, Del Luna is sure to exceed your expectations.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Zero Base

Address: 17, Millak-ro 33beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Zero Base is a sensuous place featuring a Japanese course made of sincerity. Located in a quiet and peaceful setting, this restaurant offers a unique dining experience that is sure to impress. Everything at Zero Base is designed to provide a truly memorable and enjoyable experience from carefully crafted dishes to impeccable service. Whether you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine or simply looking for a special evening out, Zero Base is the perfect choice.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Minicomi

Address: 34, Jungang-daero 1043beon-gil, Yeonje-gu, Busan

Details: Minicomi is an omakase dining experience located in Busan that seamlessly combines Japanese traditions with Western sentiments. This unique restaurant offers a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, featuring a carefully curated menu of exquisite dishes prepared by skilled chefs using only the freshest ingredients. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new or simply want to indulge in an exceptional meal, Minicomi is the perfect choice.