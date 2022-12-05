Five Exceptional Restaurants in Busan to Wine and Dine

If you are looking to discover some of the best wine and fine dining restaurants in Busan, here’s a look into five options guaranteed to give you the special evening you’re looking for.

From smaller bistros with a unique Korean menu, Korean and French fusion, and contemporary French fare, enjoy a shared love of food, wine, and a good time at any of these locations around the city.

Reservations in English are available at any of these restaurants through CATCHTABLE.

Sooble — Haeundae-gu

Address: 27, Jwadongsunhwan-ro 433beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: Sooble is a dining bar that serves menu options that go very well with wine and champagne. It is a great place to spend time with friends in a quiet place. The raw tuna kimbap is a must-try dish!

Heart, DEGUSTATION — Dongnae-gu

Address: 27-9, Chungnyeol-daero 179beon-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Details: Welcome to Heart, DEGUSTATION! It is Busan’s first dining restaurant that specializes in white wine and that offers both a dining and drinking course. Experience the variety of menu choices and wine pairings with the unique interior.

Afekt — Suyeong-gu

Address: 31, Muhak-ro 64beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: A French dining and wine bar that is on a peaceful street at Dongbang Five-way Intersection. Afekt is a place that only has 18 seats; therefore, reservations are mandatory. Its best dishes are pasta and especially, gnocchi.

L’Essence — Suyeong-gu

Address: 31, Muhak-ro 64beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: One of the most popular contemporary French bistro and wine bars in Busan. If you ever visit Gwangalli, L’Essence is a must-visit restaurant not only for its menu options but also because its service is premium quality. Even the desserts are well-plated and decorated to give a memorable experience to customers.

A POINT — Gijang-gun

Address: 31, Muhak-ro 64beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: This restaurant offers an unforgettable gourmet experience by mixing French and Korean cuisine. Fresh ingredients arrive every morning to serve the best dishes. For your information, A POINT runs a 100% reservation system.