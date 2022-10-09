Five Guys Coming to South Korea Next Year

Hanhwa Galleria will open the first Five Guys franchise in Seoul sometime in the first half of next year the company announced.

The location wasn’t announced, though it will likely be at one of its department stores in Seoul.

The country expects to build 15 locations over the next five years.

“We are very pleased to partner with Galleria as our Korean partner,” said William Peecher, vice president of FGE International. “Based on our high-quality food and passion, we expect it to experience huge success in the Korean market.”