Five Guys First Restaurant to Open in Gangnam on June 26th

Five Guys, the popular American burger chain, is set to make its debut in South Korea on June 26, announced Hanwha Galleria, the Korean retailer overseeing its operations.

FG Korea, a subsidiary of Hanwha Galleria responsible for bringing the franchise to Korea, will open its first store in the Gangnam-gu district of southern Seoul, located between Gangnam and Nonhyeon Stations.

Covering an area of 618 square meters, the new outlet will feature 150 seats and commence business at 11 a.m.

FG Korea has ambitious plans to expand, with over 15 additional locations in the country within the next five years.

The company aims to replicate the authentic taste of Five Guys’ offerings from the US, focusing on sourcing potatoes locally to match the quality of Russet potatoes used in the American branches.

To recreate the distinctive atmosphere of Five Guys’ US stores, the Korean outlets will also provide complimentary peanuts, a signature touch for entertaining customers while they await their meals.

FG Korea emphasized the customizable nature of Five Guys’ burgers, boasting that customers can create their own unique combinations from a vast array of toppings.