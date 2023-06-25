Five Guys Opens its First Location in Seoul Today

Five Guys will open its first Korean location today in Gangnam.

Its first location is a two-story building with 150 seats and will open at 11 a.m. in the Gangnam-gu district of southern Seoul, located between Gangnam and Nonhyeon Stations.

Its prices are expected to be higher than the average burger shop with a burger set with fries and a drink expected to cost about 20,000 won.

FG Korea has ambitious plans to expand, with over 15 additional locations in the country within the next five years.

The company aims to replicate the authentic taste of Five Guys’ offerings from the US, focusing on sourcing potatoes locally to match the quality of Russet potatoes used in the American branches.

To recreate the distinctive atmosphere of Five Guys’ US stores, the Korean outlets will also provide complimentary peanuts, a signature touch for entertaining customers while they await their meals.

FG Korea emphasized the customizable nature of Five Guys’ burgers, boasting that customers can create their own unique combinations from a vast array of toppings.