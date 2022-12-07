Image: Busanjin-gu Police
Five High Explosive Bombs Found at a Seomyeon Apartment Construction Site

An artillery shell was found at a construction site in an apartment complex in downtown Busan, and the police and army were dispatched to collect it.

According to the Busanjin Police Station on the 7th, five high-explosive bombs were found at 9:49 am at an apartment construction site in Bujeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, while excavation work was in progress.

The items found were five high-explosive bombs with a diameter of 105 mm (about 50 cm in length), one empty cartridge, and two gas cylinders.

An official at the site reported it to the police after finding it, and the police security team, the 53rd Army Division, and the fire department mobilized to collect the shells after installing a police line.

The site, where apartment construction began earlier this year, was a military base long ago and has been used by businesses since then.

Shells and gas cylinders are highly corroded and rusted, so the possibility of an explosion is said to be slim.

A police official said, “The corrosion was so bad that we couldn’t tell how old the shell was. The army collected everything and the situation was over in about two hours.”

