Five Marine-Themed Buses Operating in Busan this Summer

The city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Public Transportation Citizens Fund and Busan Bus Transportation Business Association selected five existing city buses to operate as a “Busan Marine Bus” for three months this summer.

From June 1 to the end of August, bus numbers 71, 96, 141, 148, 210 will adorn unique illustrations presented with the theme of “Little Prince’s Comfort”.

The city’s transportation systems have previously run similar themed campaigns, with Busan Metro Line 2 having decorated some of the interiors of their cars with BIFF movie trains as well as beach-themed cars.