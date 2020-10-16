Five More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Haetrak Nursing Hospital

The city of Busan confirmed five additional confirmed cases for COVID-19 from Haetrak Nursing Hospital yesterday, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 58 cases.

Earlier this week, the nursing hospital in Mandeok-dong, Buk-gu area found 53 staff and patients infected with COVID-19.

Since the 14th, Wednesday, the hospital went under cohort-quarantine with COVID-19 tests carried out against all those under quarantine at the hospital every two days.

A sixth case in the city was also confirmed when a family member of case 441, who visited the Pyeonggang Medical Clinic in Geumjeong-gu.