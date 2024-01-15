Domestic Destinations

Five New Year’s Travel Destinations This January in Korea

By Haps Staff

The Korea Tourism Organization has unveiled five recommended domestic travel destinations for January, focusing on ‘New Year’s Travel.’

The five picks include:

  1. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Gijang, Busan: Known for its breathtaking sea-facing scenery and renowned sunrise views, this temple is said to make wishes come true. The dragon-inspired layout, with features like Yongduam Rock resembling a dragon’s head, enhances the mystical experience.
  2. Surobuinheonhwa Park and Haegasa Temple Site, Samcheok, Gangwon: These sites offer serene natural landscapes, providing a tranquil escape. The picturesque surroundings make for an ideal spot to begin the new year.
  3. Yongbongsan Mountain, Hongseong, Chungnam: Explore the beauty of Yongbongsan Mountain and enjoy a rejuvenating start to the year amid nature.
  4. Hoeryongpo, Yecheon, Gyeongbuk: Immerse yourself in the historical charm of Hoeryongpo in Gyeongbuk, offering a glimpse into Korea’s rich heritage.
  5. Mirmaru Road, Goheung, Jeollanam-do: Discover the scenic beauty of Mirmaru Road in Jeollanam-do, a perfect destination for those seeking a peaceful and picturesque New Year’s journey.

These recommended destinations promise diverse experiences, blending natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance, providing a perfect start to the Year of the Blue Dragon.


