Five of the Best Museums to Visit in Busan

For those looking to experience the best museums in the city, here are five that you’ll want to put on your checklist.

Busan Museum

Located in the heart of the city, Busan Museum is a great place to learn about the history and culture of Busan. The museum has a vast collection of artifacts and exhibits related to the region’s art, history, and traditional crafts.

Open: Tue. to Sun. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)

National Maritime Museum

The National Maritime Museum is a fascinating museum located in Yeongdo-gu, Busan. This museum showcases the rich maritime history of Korea and is dedicated to preserving the country’s seafaring traditions.

Open: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesdays through Fridays)
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (weekends and holidays)
(closed every Monday)

Bokcheon Museum

Bokcheon Museum is a great place to learn about the ancient history of Korea. The museum is dedicated to the study and preservation of the artifacts and relics of the Gaya Kingdom, an ancient kingdom that existed in the region over a thousand years ago.

Open: Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri and Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
last Friday of the month 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

MoCA Busan hosts a variety of contemporary art exhibitions throughout the year, featuring works by both Korean and international artists. The museum focuses on promoting emerging artists and experimental art forms, making it a hub for contemporary art and culture in the region.

Open: Tue – Sun 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Closed January 1 and every Monday or the following Tuesday if Monday is a national holiday.

Busan Museum of Art

The Busan Museum of Art is a must-visit for art lovers. The museum has a large collection of contemporary art, including paintings, sculptures, and installations, as well as regular exhibitions showcasing the work of both Korean and international artists.

Open: Tue, Wed, Thu, and Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fri., Sat. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Space Lee Ufan 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

