Five Popular Rest Stop Foods to Try in Korea

Gone are the days of crappy highway rest stop food in Korea as more drivers actually go out to find some of the more popular offerings at the country’s service areas.

For those who take to the highways regularly in Korea, here are five meals you’ll want to stop for if you are in need of a great meal for a cheap price.

Hongcheon Grilled Chicken Ribs @ Hongcheon Service Area — Yangyang Expressway, Yangyang direction

For 12,000 won, you can enjoy a 100% domestic ingredient meal bursting with flavor and freshness.

Ginseng Galbitang @ Geumsan Ginseng Land Service Area — Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway towards Hanam

A colorful dish using the popular ginseng from the region will rejuvenate you for 9,800 won before you head back onto the expressway.

Hanwoo Tteok Deodeok Steak @ Hoengseong Service Area — Yeongdong Expressway towards Gangneung

The priciest meal at 15,000 won, it combines the local specialty of deodeok (lance asiabell) and hanwoo beef served with gondre namulbap.

Sirloin Pork Cutlet @ Haman Service Area — Namhae Expressway heading towards Busan

Enjoy a large-portioned cutlet smothered with a locally-sourced lotus root sauce and fried lotus root for 8,900 won.

Maljuk Street Beef Rice Soup @ Seoul Meeting Square — Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Busan

The cheapest meal at 8,000 won, the soup is cooked for 48 hours and is known to help rejuvenate weary travelers.

Added Bonus

If you’re just looking for a quick bite, do not miss out on the boiled potatoes at Korean rest stops — some of the best potatoes you will ever eat!