Interview: Five Questions With BeFm’s Steve Hatherly

For years, Canadian Steve Hatherly has been one of the main English voices on Korean radio, most notably at Seoul TBS eFM.

The Nova Scotia native recently made a move to Busan to take over the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. slot at BeFM with his signature “The Steve Hatherly Show”, a coup for the local radio station that brings in a veteran voice of over 20 years to its airwaves.

According to BeFM, his show focuses on “Keeping up to date with all kinds of useful information from things happening in and around Busan, interesting stories from now and days past, as well as fun facts and information to make you have lots of fun during the sleepy midafternoon hours”.

I sat with Steve recently at the radio station and talked with him about his move to Busan and some of the highlights of his career.

How has the transition to Busan from Seoul been so far?

So far so good, thanks. Moving to a new place in the middle of winter is never easy I guess, but the weather is warmer here than in Seoul so that’s been a plus. It’s been fun getting used to new surroundings as well.

How welcoming has the BeFM family been? Are there differences between working in Busan than in Seoul?

Everyone has been extremely welcoming and very kind while I get adjusted. I haven’t had a chance to meet everyone at the station yet but the people that I have met have been great.

It really feels like a family atmosphere inside the building. In terms of the show itself, it feels similar. At the end of the day you’re just trying to put out a show that, hopefully, people find entertaining. It doesn’t really matter where the studio is located.

Tell us about some humorous incidents you’ve had over the years on the radio.

I’ve had the chance to interview Jason Mraz a couple of times. He’s a pretty cool dude. The first time I met him though was kind of funny because on the way to the interview (which was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Seoul) my writer insisted we stop to buy him a gift. I didn’t really see this as necessary but Scott (writer) was insistent.

So we stopped at the Coex bookstore and Scott settled on a Korean cookbook. During the interview, he gave it to Jason and he politely flipped through the pages. I don’t know if it was that particular cookbook or just Korean food in general, but it was mostly meat recipes. After flipping through the pages I asked him, “so, you think you’ll be cooking at home with that?” He said…..”I’m a vegetarian.” Hilarious.

Who’s been your most memorable guests?

There have been lots of singers and celebrities that I’ve had the opportunity to talk to over the years. One of my favorite people to talk to was Paul Potts. He is the opera singer from Britain’s Got Talent.

He sang the song from the Godfather about two feet away from me. That sent chills up my spine. Others……Darren Criss from Glee and American Crime Story was great. Joe Hahn from Linkin Park was cool, too. He drew some art on an album for me while we were talking.

Who would be your dream interview?

Dave Chappelle.

You can check out Hatherly’s YouTube page which features many of his previous interviews.