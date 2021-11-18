Five Students Caught Cheating on CSAT in Busan

About 28,000 people took the CSAT exam yesterday, slightly more than last year

and five test takers were caught cheating by not turning in their cell phones before the exam or bringing electronic devices.

The rate of absence in the first and second tests for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in Busan came to around 8%, slightly lower than last year..

2,319 out of 28,280 applicants for the first period did not come, and 2,182 out of 26,952 for the second subject did not show up.

The absent rate for the 1st and 2nd periods for CSAT is slightly lower than that of last year’s 1st subject (10.15%) and the 2nd subject (9.93%).

An incident also happened at Gaegeum High School when a test proctor suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed during the first test period.

He was immediately transferred to a local hospital and was relieved by another test supervisor.