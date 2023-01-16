Five Unique Dining Experiences Around Busan

While an incredible meal is an experience in itself, adding a unique atmosphere brings out an extra something to the table.

Restaurants looking for that little extra something to make them stand out is nothing new, though some are able to take it to that next level by either offering personal services, unmatched service, or even thoughtfully-prepared food.

Here are five restaurants around the city that check all the boxes for a unique dining experience you’re sure to enjoy.

To dine at one of the top restaurants below, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made in English via CATCHTABLE where you can click the attached links.

Mokmok

Address: 11, Dongcheon-ro 95beon-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Details: Mokmok is a Kansai-style sukiyaki restaurant headed by Chef Cho. The restaurant serves traditional sukiyaki dishes made with high-quality ingredients and prepared using the Kansai-style method. At Mokmok, Chef Cho’s expertly prepared sukiyaki dishes are sure to delight both the taste buds and the soul.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Songdo Kitchen

Address: 113, Songdohaebyeon-ro, Seo-gu, Busan

Details: Songdo Kitchen features a wide selection of menus, from seafood to meat with a variety of drinks. Located on the highest floor of the hotel, you can experience the beauty of the ocean. Enjoy our chef’s signature menu with the panoramic ocean view.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

LAB 24 by KUmuda

Address: 41, Songjeonggwangeogol-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: LAB 24 by KUmuda is a French dining restaurant that has been ranked among the “1,000 best restaurants” for five consecutive years. The restaurant is headed by a highly acclaimed chef who delivers a menu of classic French dishes with a contemporary twist. With its excellent menu, impeccable service, and chic atmosphere, LAB 24 by KUmuda is a must-visit for any food lover.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Hyotan

Address: 63, Seunghak-ro, Saha-gu, Busan

Details: Hyotan is an Izakaya located in Dangli-dong, where every plate is special and unique. The restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, all of which are carefully crafted by the chefs using only the freshest ingredients. Hyotan is a true treasure of Dangli-dong, serving delicious and authentic Japanese izakaya fare in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Reservations can be done on CATCHTABLE

Dinette

Address: 4-3, Junggu-ro 6beon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan

Details: Dinette is a no-concept dining kitchen that focuses on providing high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and a creative, ever-changing menu. The chefs at Dinette pride themselves on their ability to create delicious and satisfying dishes that are free from any specific theme or concept. Diners can expect a unique and delicious meal every time they visit Dinette, as the menu is always evolving with the seasons and the chefs’ inspiration.