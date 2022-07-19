Five Water Parks in Geoje Opened Until August 28th

Geoje City announced that it opened five water playgrounds in the city park on July 19 , the first time in three years.

The five locations include Dokbongsan Well-being Park in Sangmun-dong (369 Sangdong -dong), Prugio Mun-dong (669-2 Mundong-dong), Aju-dong Ajuje Park 3 (Aju-dong 1672), Yangjeong-dong I-Park 2nd (Yangjeong-dong 1095-30), and Okpo-dong Okpo Central Park (Okpo-dong Mountain 17-21).

The water parks will be open for about 42 days from July 19th to August 28th. Operating hours are from 10 am to 5 pm, with a 10-minute break after 50 minutes of operation every hour.

It is closed on Mondays for facility inspection and may not be available depending on weather conditions such as rain.

For the prevention of safety accidents, the operation is entrusted to a specialized operation management company, and two safety management personnel are assigned to each location to operate.