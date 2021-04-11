“Flights to Nowhere” May Begin at Gimhae Airport

A team from the Transport Ministry inspected the Gimhae International Airport today to allow tourism flights that fly through foreign airspace without landing.

A “non-landing international tourism flight” gives the same duty-free benefits as ordinary overseas travel and allows departure from the country under strict quarantine management but exempts diagnostic tests and quarantine measures after re-entry into the country.

The measure is to help the struggling aviation and tourism industries.

For virus prevention, such flights have only been available at Incheon International Airport so far.

No date has been set on when or if flights may begin.

“Flights to Nowhere” began in September of last year in Korea but only allowed South Korean nationals to take them citing “an efficient operation of immigration” as the reason why.