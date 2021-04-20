Flights to Nowhere to Begin From Gimhae Airport in May

Non-landing international tourism flights will begin at Gimhae International Airport starting next month.

Air Busan, Jin Air, and Jeju Air will operate a total of 13 such flights for the month of May.

A non-landing international tourism flight travels through international airspace without landing or entry overseas, before returning to the airport it departed from.

They are expected to help the struggling local aviation, tourism, and duty-free industries.

The hour-and-a-half flights from Busan are expected to fly over Tsushima, Nagasaki, Saga, and Kagoshima before returning to the airport.

Tickets for two people start at 119,000 won or 82,400 won for one.

Passports will be needed to take the flights.

There is no word if foreign residents will be able to take the flights.

“Flights to Nowhere” began in September of last year in Korea but only allowed South Korean nationals to take them citing “an efficient operation of immigration” as the reason why.