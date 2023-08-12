Floating Hotel in Haeundae Once Again Being Promoted

A two-decade-old proposal to resurrect a floating tourist hotel in Haeundae-gu, Busan, has resurfaced, though its prospects remain uncertain due to various challenges.

The project’s feasibility is in question due to issues such as the occupation of public waters off the coast of Dongbaek Island, where the hotel is planned to be constructed, and strong opposition from local residents.

The Haeundae-gu district office revealed on the 10th that an application for approval of the floating tourist hotel business plan had been submitted at Unchon Port near Dongbaek Island.

The operator behind the proposal is KCG Co., Ltd., which filed the application on the 14th of the previous month. Haeundae-gu has been actively soliciting residents’ opinions and gathering input from relevant departments in relation to the application until the 11th.

The business plan envisions an eight-story cruise ship (measuring 8695.1 square meters) being utilized as a floating hotel and auxiliary facilities in Unchon Port’s waters. The hotel intends to offer a total of 103 rooms, as well as amenities like a lounge, sauna, swimming pool, restaurant, yacht club, fitness café, massage parlor, and virtual experience space. Additionally, a parking tower (279.8 square meters) capable of accommodating 152 vehicles would be constructed.

The same waters hosted a similar endeavor two decades ago — the ‘Ferry’s Floatel,’ operated by Dongnam Marine Tourist Hotel Co., Ltd., between July 2002 and September 2003. A 53-room hotel crafted from a converted cruise ship (weighing 7800 tons) faced a tragic end when Typhoon ‘Maemi’ struck in September 2003, causing the vessel to capsize and inundate the hotel. Despite attempts to revive the business with a new vessel, financial woes led the company to go bankrupt in 2006. The stranded ship, once an imposing fixture, was ultimately dismantled and scrapped during the APEC summit in 2005.

Interest in the revival of the floating hotel concept has rekindled, yet practical implementation remains challenging. The current operator, KCG Co., Ltd., has sought approval for the business plan on three occasions since July of the previous year.

However, the initial application was rejected due to issues like non-compliance with shared sleeping space regulations and the absence of a disaster safety plan. Subsequent attempts were marred by the discovery of false information within the submitted documents and manipulations of the loan agreement. Despite adjustments, KCG Co., Ltd. has yet to secure the right to use a shared sleep area.

Haeundae-gu, which holds the occupation and use license, faces unresolved matters tied to the occupancy compensation that the previous bankrupt business failed to fulfill. Even if procedural matters are addressed, securing project approval could prove difficult in light of residents’ concerns over potential noise disturbances and aesthetic detriments. The proposed project site lies within 50 to 200 meters from nearby residential areas, adding another layer of complexity to the debate.