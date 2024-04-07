Image: Busan Cruise Island Co., Ltd.
Floating Hotel Project Off Gwangalli Beach Hits Dead End

Suyeong-gu Office announced the cancellation of approval for the ‘Whale Cruise’ business plan, signaling the end of a 13-year effort to construct a floating tourist hotel off the coast of Gwangalli Beach.

The decision was made due to the operator, Busan Cruise Island Co., Ltd., failing to meet the completion period stipulated in the Tourism Promotion Act.

Originally slated for completion by June 13, 2022, the project faced delays attributed to COVID-19 and a lack of investment funds, preventing the construction of the intended cruise ship.

Despite a deadline extension request, the operator failed to provide necessary details on investment funds and a ship contract guarantee by July 20 of last year, leading to the cancellation of the business plan approval.

Suyeong-gu Office cited equity concerns alongside the violation of regulations in their decision. An official emphasized the importance of fairness and the necessity to uphold conditions set forth in the business plan approval process.

While expressing regret over the decision, the business operator highlighted efforts to secure new investors and a shipyard for construction.

The Whale Cruise project, with a total estimated cost of 125 billion won, aimed to build a 37,000-ton floating hotel with 100 rooms.

