Floating Marine Park to be Built in Geoje

A floating marine park is set to be built in the waters of Seongpo Port in Geoje.

Geoje City announced it has been chosen as a collaborative partner for the ‘Floating Structure Test Bed Contest Project,’ an R&D initiative led by Seoul National University’s Floating Infrastructure Research Group, sponsored by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The project aims to research and develop technologies applicable to marine leisure and housing. Upon completion, it is envisioned as a potential model for constructing a maritime hinterland city at Gadeok New Airport.

Seoul National University’s research team is investing 5 billion won to install a 500㎡ floating structure directly in the waters off Seongpo Port.

The team will focus on developing modules and connection technology capable of supporting a load of 3 tons per 1 m2, equivalent to a 3- to 4-story terminal.

The testing process, post-design technology certification, will span over 12 months, contributing to a comprehensive research period lasting approximately 4 years and 9 months until 2027. Afterward, Geoje City will take over verification and supplementation responsibilities at no cost.

The two-story floating structure will feature a parking lot and ship mooring facilities on the first floor, while the second floor is designated as a marine park.

Geoje City, with a coastline stretching 443km, longer than that of Jeju Island, plans to leverage this marine floating body for various purposes in the future.