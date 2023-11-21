Image: Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Floating Marine Park to be Built in Geoje

By Haps Staff

A floating marine park is set to be built in the waters of Seongpo Port in Geoje.

Geoje City announced it has been chosen as a collaborative partner for the ‘Floating Structure Test Bed Contest Project,’ an R&D initiative led by Seoul National University’s Floating Infrastructure Research Group, sponsored by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The project aims to research and develop technologies applicable to marine leisure and housing. Upon completion, it is envisioned as a potential model for constructing a maritime hinterland city at Gadeok New Airport.

Seoul National University’s research team is investing 5 billion won to install a 500㎡ floating structure directly in the waters off Seongpo Port.

The team will focus on developing modules and connection technology capable of supporting a load of 3 tons per 1 m2, equivalent to a 3- to 4-story terminal.

The testing process, post-design technology certification, will span over 12 months, contributing to a comprehensive research period lasting approximately 4 years and 9 months until 2027. Afterward, Geoje City will take over verification and supplementation responsibilities at no cost.

The two-story floating structure will feature a parking lot and ship mooring facilities on the first floor, while the second floor is designated as a marine park.

Geoje City, with a coastline stretching 443km, longer than that of Jeju Island, plans to leverage this marine floating body for various purposes in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Jinju City Holds ‘River Night Jinju Candlelight Concert’

Over 1,500 Attend 2023 Yangsan City Pet Culture Festival

Sacheon Advanced Aerospace Science Museum Reopens

Korea Destinations: Three Night Tourism Gems in Jinju

2023 Jinju City Pet Culture Event Taking Place Saturday

The Latest

First Bed Bugs Case Found in Busan

2023 Busan International Tea & Craft Fair Begins Thursday

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Busan Museum Holding Special November Culture Performance

Online Lectures for International Students

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition Taking Place at BEXCO From Thursday

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
81 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 