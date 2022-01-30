TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Flower Shops in Jayu Market

Jayu Market, located in Beomil-dong, Dong-gu is a five-story building filled with shops selling clothes, shoes, and flowers.

As Covid-19 has brought tough times to the flower industry nationwide, Jayu market remains one of the top places to buy flowers in the city.

Busanjin Market, Pyeonghwa Market, and Hyundai Department stores are also nearby for more shopping experiences in the city.

Jayu Market

Address: 48, Jobang-ro, Dong-gu, Busan

Hours of Operation: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Closed on Sundays)

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 1 to Beomil Station, then leave by Exit No. 6 or Take local bus nos 2, 57, 63, 68, 80, 83-1, 99, 111, 583

Website: www.busanjayu.com (Korean)

Phone: (051) 632-8785

