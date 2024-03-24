Flowers in Bloom at the Forest of Wolasan Mountain

As the warm spring weather continues day after day, the daffodils of the ‘Forest of Wolasan Mountain’ in Jinju are starting to bloom.

Jinju City Forestry Department planted about 35,000 king daffodil and mini daffodil bulbs in various places, including Jinju’s Moonlight Garden in the forest of Mt. Wolasan, last spring, making it a famous daffodil spot in Jinju and receiving much love from citizens.

The daffodils are said to be blooming even more abundantly this year.

Ahead of the spring festival on the 30th at Wolasan Forest, various flowers such as daffodils, magnolias, azaleas, and forsythia have begun to bloom and combined with the cherry blossoms of Jilmaejae, which will soon be in full bloom, the spring days at Wolasan are a great place to visit for those looking for a spring outing.