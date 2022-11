The Asian Entrepreneurship Expo FLY ASIA 2022 will be held in Busan from the 22nd to the 24th at BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

Under the theme of ‘Leap Forward Together with Asian Cities in Busan’, various programs such as opening ceremonies, conferences, awards, networking, and exhibition booths will be held.

Event Information

Period: November 22-24, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Start-up Agency Preparatory Office, Busan Techno Park

Website