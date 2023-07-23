‘Fly Asia 2023’ to be Held in Busan This October

The city of Busan is set to host the ‘Fly Asia 2023’ Asia Entrepreneurship Fair at BEXCO from October 5th to 8th.

The event aims to promote the growth of hopeful start-up companies and facilitate international networking, further developing the start-up ecosystem.

The fair will feature major events like the Leaders Summit, conference, awards, networking opportunities, and exhibition booth operations.

Around 1,000 domestic and foreign start-ups and officials, 500 investors, and over 10,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Various programs are planned, including discussions on venture investment, start-up city collaboration, open innovation with conglomerates, and corporate investment explanations.

The fair will also host the ‘Fly Asia Awards’ for innovative start-ups, providing opportunities for investment and international expansion. Participants can apply for categories like ‘Fly Awards,’ ‘Busan Initiative Award,’ and ‘Cine Fly Awards’ related to the video content industry.

After selecting 50 start-ups, the event will award $10,000 in prize money and facilitate growth through connections with domestic and foreign investors.