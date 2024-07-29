FLY Beyond: ASEAN to Korea Begins Today

Busan Film Commission, in collaboration with KF ASEAN Culture House, presents “FLY Beyond: ASEAN to Korea.”

This event features 15 films by filmmakers discovered through the ‘ASEAN-ROK Film Leaders Incubator (FLY)’ funded by the ASEAN-ROK Cooperation Fund (AKCF).

Experience the outstanding works of ASEAN creators, including selections from prestigious film festivals, showcased under three themes: ‘Reconstructing Family’, ‘Strange Planet’, and ‘Dear Fantasy.’

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, August 4, 2024

Venue: KF ASEAN Culture House, 4th Floor

Address: 162, Jwadong-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, 48108

Tickets: Free

