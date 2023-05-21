Fly Gangwon Suspends Operations

Fly Gangwon, a new airline based at Yangyang Airport, suspended operations completely starting on the 20th due to financial difficulties. The government has demanded thorough implementation of consumer compensation and criticized the airline for its irresponsible behavior that has betrayed customer trust.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport expressed its concern on the 19th, stating that Fly Gangwon, which recently faced financial difficulties, suddenly announced the suspension of operations and filed for corporate rehabilitation on the 18th.

On the 18th, Fly Gangwon submitted an application for flight suspension to the Seoul Regional Aviation Administration, declaring a complete halt to domestic and international flights until June 30. The airline also assured customers that purchased tickets would be fully refunded without any commission, and reserved passengers would receive compensation of up to 100,000 won per one-way ticket to accommodate alternative flights.

In response, Gangwon Province expressed its readiness to support Fly Gangwon if feasible self-rescue plans are presented by major shareholders, emphasizing a responsible approach.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport revealed that as of the end of May, there were approximately 7,000 passengers with reservations on the Yangyang-Jeju route and a total of 38,000 passengers, including international flights, by the end of October.

The ministry criticized Fly Gangwon for notifying passengers about the flight suspension without adequate compensation plans in place, such as providing a proper refund schedule and compensation payments for reserved passengers. It emphasized the need for the airline to take full responsibility for consumer protection and stated that strict measures would be taken. The ministry also intends to actively collaborate with relevant organizations to resume flight operations as soon as possible, minimizing inconvenience for local residents who rely on Yangyang Airport.