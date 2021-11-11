Image: City of Busan
‘Fly to the Daily Life, 2021 Air Travel Market’

‘FLY to the Daily Life! 2021 Air Travel Market’ event will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at BEXCO.

This event is one of the representative events in Busan in connection with the ‘2021 Korea Sale Festa, which is being held nationwide.

Gimhae Airport international flights, which had been restricted due to COVID-19, have recently been decided to resume some operations and are gradually normalized.

In this air travel market, Korea’s representative LCCs such as Air Busan and Jeju Air, Singapore Airlines, the world’s best airline selected by TripAdvisor 2019, and Finnair, which are scheduled to fly direct flights from Busan to Europe next year, are expected to participate.

In addition, Korea’s leading travel agencies, Hana Tour, Modetour, and 5-star hotels in Busan will participate in the sale of various domestic and foreign air tickets and travel products.

As the government subsidy is applied as a discount amount, citizens can purchase travel products at an affordable price, contributing to the recovery of the travel industry.

