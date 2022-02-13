Food and Dining Prices Continue to Rise Dramatically

Food prices continue to rise as January saw the highest price increases in almost 13 years.

According to the National Statistical Portal, the prices of all 39 key meals measured rose last month.

The highest risers were galbitang, sushi, beef, kimbap, hamburgers, seollangtang, ramyeon, jjajjangmyeon, chicken, pork belly, and pork cutlets.

The price of livestock, fisheries, and agriculture rose 6.3% while processed foods rose 4.2%.

Ingredients such as flour, noodles, cooking oil, milk, fish cakes, ham and bacon also rose significantly last year.