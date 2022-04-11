Food and Dining Prices Continue to Spike Dramatically

Prices for dining are increasing at a 24-year high as soaring food prices and delivery app prices also continue to rise.

According to the National Statistical Portal, the prices of all 39 key meals measured rose last month.

Galbitang saw the highest rise at 11.1% sushi, while juk (Korean porridge), raw fish, and hamburgers also saw prices rise more than 10%.

Jjajjangmyeon and kimbap also had sharp price hikes.

Some delivery apps have prices as high as 8,000 won for delivery, sometimes higher than the actual food itself.