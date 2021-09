Food delivery apps around the country will offer a 10,000 won cashback through their credit card companies on every fourth order over 20,000 won.

Nineteen delivery apps, including industry leaders Baemin, Yogiyo, and Coupang Eats, as well as nine credit card companies will participate in the event.

In order to apply for the cashback credit, you must apply through your credit cards website.

The event will last until the 20 billion won earmarked for the project runs out.