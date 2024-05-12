Busan News

Food Poisoning Cases On the Rise

By Haps Staff

As the incidence of food poisoning is increasing in Busan, for the first time nationwide, the city will conduct comprehensive inspections of cafeterias and businesses selling food to such facilities starting this year.

The city of Busan has been conducting annual comprehensive inspections of 1,491 cafeterias in schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers, and has been pushing for regular inspections of the remaining cafeterias.

Starting this year, an additional 196 cafeterias, including those in social welfare facilities used by the elderly and health-vulnerable groups, as well as youth training facilities, will undergo annual comprehensive inspections.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Diverse Ecological and Cultural Events to be Held at Eulsukdo Ecological Park

YouTuber Murdered in Broad Daylight in Busan, Police Arrest Suspect

New Observatory to Enhance Taejongdae Tourism Experience

Taiwanese Make Up Largest Percentage of Visitors to Busan in Q1

Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Large Scale Outdoor Children’s Playground Opens at Sujeongsan in Dong-gu

The Latest

Win Two Tickets to This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival!

부산시 낙동강관리본부, “을숙도 생태문화마당 행사” 개최

What’s On in Busan: May 13 – May 19

‘Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Wave’ Taking Place Until the 18th

Korea Destinations: Beautiful Flower Paths in Daegu

Jinju City Creates a Healing Forest Park in the Cypress Forest of Seokgapsan Mountain

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
48 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 