Food Poisoning Cases On the Rise

As the incidence of food poisoning is increasing in Busan, for the first time nationwide, the city will conduct comprehensive inspections of cafeterias and businesses selling food to such facilities starting this year.

The city of Busan has been conducting annual comprehensive inspections of 1,491 cafeterias in schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers, and has been pushing for regular inspections of the remaining cafeterias.

Starting this year, an additional 196 cafeterias, including those in social welfare facilities used by the elderly and health-vulnerable groups, as well as youth training facilities, will undergo annual comprehensive inspections.