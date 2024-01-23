Arts & Culture

How to Apply for 2024 Foreign Resident Community Cultural Event Support

By Haps Staff

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) supports cultural events for foreign resident communities in 2024 to promote exchanges and interactions between expatriates and locals.

Eligibility: Foreign resident groups or organizations in Busan which run programs promoting friendship, information exchanges, mutual interchanges, etc. (for-profit organizations are excluded)

Administrative and financial support for community events satisfying more than one condition among the following:

1. Cultural event taking place in Busan hosted by a foreign resident community

2. Cultural and academic event for an international student community

3. Events related to culture, art, sports, exhibitions, festivals, education, information sharing, and community gathering

4. Event boosting cultural exchanges between expatriates and locals

5. Other events which require support (can apply after consulting with BFIC)

Financial support provided

Financial support: Maximum 500,000 KRW per organization

Financial support can be adjusted depending on event content and type.

Application Period:

Date: Through February 18, 2024

How to apply: Fill out the application forms and submit them to [email protected]

Download the application here

For inquiries: (051)711-6845 (Korean), 1577-7716 (English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Uzbek)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Composer Youngho Baek Book Concert to be Held January 28

What’s On in Busan: January 22 – January 28

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Unveils Its Exhibitions for 2024

What’s On in Busan: January 15 – January 21

Photography Exhibition “Champion.nes + Perseverance” Underway at France Art Space

The Latest

Top 10 Popular Cars for Renting in Dubai

Road Safety in the UAE: Important Tips for Renters

KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra New Year Concert ‘Musica Busan’

How to Get Assistance for Foreigners at the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center

Korea Destinations: Three Places to Travel in Milyang

Enjoy the AFC With Cheap Convenience Store Offerings

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
27 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Wed
1 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 