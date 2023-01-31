Arts & Culture

How to Apply for 2023 Foreign Resident Community Cultural Event Support

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) supports cultural events for foreign resident communities in 2023 to promote exchanges and interactions between expatriates and locals.

Eligibility: Foreign resident groups or organizations in Busan which run programs promoting friendship, information exchanges, mutual interchanges, etc. (for-profit organizations are excluded)

Administrative and financial support for community events satisfying more than one condition among the following:

1. Cultural event taking place in Busan hosted by a foreign resident community

2. Cultural and academic event for an international student community

3. Events related to culture, art, sports, exhibitions, festivals, education, information sharing, and community gathering

4. Event boosting cultural exchanges between expatriates and locals

5. Other events which require support (can apply after consulting with BFIC)

Financial support provided

Financial support: Maximum 500,000 KRW per organization

Financial support can be adjusted depending on event content and type.

Application Period:

Date: Through February 8, 2023

How to apply: Fill out the application forms and submit them to intlbusan@bfic.kr

Download the application here

For inquires: (051)711-6845 (Korean), 1577-7716 (English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Uzbek)

