How tio Apply for 2020 Foreign Resident Community Cultural Event Support

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) supports Cultural Events of Foreign Communities in 2020 for exchange and interaction between expatriates and locals.

Targeted groups are Busan-based non-profit organizations of 10 or more members.

These communities may be supported if they participate in events regarding culture, art, sports, exhibitions, festivals, conferences and education.

Up to 500,000 won will be provided for the group’s events. For cultural and information-sharing events where ordinary citizens can participate, this amount will be up to 800,000 won.

Those who wish to apply can download the application form from bfic.kr and submit it to [email protected].

Application dates are March 16 through 23, May 18 through 25, July 13 through 20, Sept. 14 through 21, and Nov. 16 through 23. Groups will be chosen and notified after an internal review.

Website: www.bfic.kr

Phone: 1577 -7716