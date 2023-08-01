Foreign Students Experience Life In Namhae

Around 30 foreign students from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam recently visited Namhae to immerse themselves in the local life, culture, and tourism offerings.

The Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation successfully co-hosted the “2023 K-CLIP in Namhae” event with the Asia-Pacific City Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) for two days and one night on the 28th (Fri) and 29th (Sat).

K-CLIP (Korean Culture and Language Immersion Program) is an initiative by TPO, aimed at fostering tourism talents in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the pandemic, the program was on hold for the past two years but resumed this year, bringing together foreign students from different cities in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, China, and the Dominican Republic.

The participants had the opportunity to deeply experience the local culture of Namhae as part of their training to become future tourism leaders. They engaged in a variety of activities at Namhaegak, Hoeryong Rural Experience Village, Namhae Treasure Island Observatory, and Namhae German Village.

Visiting Namhaegak and Namhae German Village, the students learned about the history and culture of Namhae through informative commentaries. They expressed gratitude for the healing natural environment of Namhae and enjoyed thrilling experiences like cliff walking. Additionally, they savored local delicacies, such as anchovy ssambap, a specialty of Namhae.

Namhae Tourism Culture Foundation Director Cho Yeong-ho expressed delight in showcasing Namhae’s tourism resources to foreign university students and seeing the potential for international tourism through their connection with TPO. He pledged to continue improving and promoting Namhae as a global tourist attraction.

The event’s video will be uploaded to the Foundation’s YouTube channel (@travelnamhae) in the future to showcase the appealing tourism aspects of Namhae.

Looking ahead, the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation is actively promoting the Namhae Unique Venue revitalization project, targeting small meetings to enhance the region’s tourism appeal. The Foundation plans to develop Namhae as an attractive destination for global tourists by continuously offering tourism education programs and implementing effective promotional marketing strategies.