Foreign Tourism Drops 78% in Busan in 2020 H1

Foreign tourism has dropped 78.1% from January to June compared to 2019, all but decimating the local tourism industry.

According to the city, only 291,303 have visited the city this month, with most of them arriving in January and February.

In June, considered the beginning of the tourism season, Busan received only 4,625 foreign tourists, down 98.1% from 2019.

Foreign tourists visiting Busan by month:

January — 165,743

— 165,743 February — 103,214

— 103,214 March — 11,683

— 11,683 April — 3,143

— 3,143 May — 2,903

— 2,903 June — 4,625

By nationality, Japanese tourists, who make up usually a third of all foreign tourists in the city, have only had 20 visitors since April.

Visitors from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, also big contributors to local tourism, have all but disappeared.

Southeast Asian countries have remained steady for the past few months and are likely to be students coming back to school or seasonal workers rather than tourists to the city.