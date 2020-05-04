Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

To say coronavirus has had a huge negative impact on local tourism would be an understatement.

The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.

A total of 16,833 foreign tourists visited Busan in March, a drop off from over 230,000 in 2019.

The numbers are quite staggering. As Taiwan and Hong Kong — whose tourists last year had revitalized the industry after Korea’s conflicts with Japan and China — issued travel warnings to Korea, visitors nearly came to a halt.

Only 9 visitors from Taiwan and 20 from Hong Kong visited in March.

According to the Korean Tourism Organization, only 83,497 tourists entered the country in March, also down 94.6% year-on-year.

As the travel industry continues to suffer, there is hope that domestic travel will help ease the sting of some many affected in the travel and hospitality industries.