Travel

Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

Haps Staff

To say coronavirus has had a huge negative impact on local tourism would be an understatement.

The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.

A total of 16,833 foreign tourists visited Busan in March, a drop off from over 230,000 in 2019.

The numbers are quite staggering. As Taiwan and Hong Kong — whose tourists last year had revitalized the industry after Korea’s conflicts with Japan and China — issued travel warnings to Korea, visitors nearly came to a halt.

Only 9 visitors from Taiwan and 20 from Hong Kong visited in March.

According to the Korean Tourism Organization, only 83,497 tourists entered the country in March, also down 94.6% year-on-year.

As the travel industry continues to suffer, there is hope that domestic travel will help ease the sting of some many affected in the travel and hospitality industries.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

