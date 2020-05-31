NewsBusan News

Foreign Tourists Down Almost 99% in April Year-on-Year Statistics

Haps Staff

Foreign tourism in Busan fell 98.8% in April compared to 2019 according to statistics released from the city government.

Only 3,143 foreign tourists visited the city in April, down from 283,000 in 2019.

Only 9 Chinese tourists visited the city, while Southeast Asian tourists also dropped significantly. Only two tourists visited from Hong Kong, seven from Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, and 11 from Malaysia also visited the city.

Vietnamese led the tourism numbers with 976, followed by the US with 416, Indonesians with 359, and the Phillippines with 226.

Nationwide, the Korean Tourism Organization announced that 29,415 people entered the country in April, also down 98.2% from April 2019 which has been decimating the local tourism industry.

Gimhae International Airport is expected to resume international flights from July 1, after being shut down since early April.

Travel

