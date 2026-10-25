Foreign Visitors Can Get Up to 30,000 Won Off Hanwoo Meals in Busan

Foreign tourists visiting Busan can receive up to 30,000 won toward a Korean beef meal at four participating restaurants under a new food tourism promotion running through November 6.

The 15-day Hanwoo Gourmet Tour is being organized by the Busan Metropolitan Government in cooperation with the Hanwoo Board to introduce international visitors to Korean beef dishes and promote local restaurants.

The participating restaurants were selected from the city’s 2026 Taste of Busan restaurant guide.

They include Yuk Hwa Mok and Sogonggan in Haeundae-gu, Gwangalli Eonyang Bulgogi Busanjip in Suyeong-gu, and Gombo Sikdang in Sasang-gu.

Visitors can choose from a variety of Korean beef dishes, including premium sirloin, steaks and bulgogi, depending on the restaurant.

To receive the discount, foreign visitors must dine at a participating restaurant, take a photograph of their Hanwoo dish and upload it to their personal Instagram account.

They must then scan the QR code displayed at the restaurant, register their visit information and upload proof of their social media post. Once registration is complete, customers can show the confirmation screen to restaurant staff to receive the benefit.

The promotion is limited to 100 foreign participants per restaurant, with a maximum subsidy of 30,000 won per person. Each restaurant has been allocated up to 3 million won for the program.

Information about the promotion will be available at participating restaurants, with additional publicity through Visit Busan and the Busan Global City Foundation.

The city plans to review participation figures and the results of the pilot program before deciding whether to expand the initiative in the future.