Foreigner On The Run After Escaping the Temporary Screening Center at Busan Station Caught in Gyeongju

A Southeast Asian man who fled the temporary screening center at Busan Station two days ago has been caught in Gyeongju.

According to local media, a 25-year-old Indonesian man was caught in a villa studio in Oedong-eup, Gyeongju City at around noon yesterday.

The man allegedly arrived at Busan Station around 3:30 p.m. on the 14th and was tested for COVID-19 with a PCR test.

After the test, he said he was going to a convenience store and disappeared.

The man arrived at Incheon International Airport at 7 a.m. and then took a train to Busan where he arrived at 1:41 p.m.

The police confirmed through CCTV that the man had taken a taxi to Gyeongju.

According to quarantine rules, foreign entrants must take a PCR test at the temporary screening center and move to an isolation center, and self-isolate for 7 days but he ran away after the PCR test.

The man also tested positive for COVID-19.

Police plan to bring him back to Busan where he will quarantine for 7 days and then be handed over to immigration officials.