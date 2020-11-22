Travel

Foreigners Excluded From Korea’s “International Flights to Nowhere”

As international “Flights to Nowhere” in Korea are set to begin, foreigners in the country are not allowed to join.

Korean Air, Asiana Air, and four LCC airlines are participating in the flights from Incheon International Airport which will fly into international airspace and then return back to Incheon.

The measure is set to allow airlines to carry on the flights until December of next year or until the pandemic situation is resolved.

The aim of the plan as announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance Hong Nam-ki is to revitalize the airline and duty-free industries that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

All passengers are required to follow strict social distancing measures and participants will be exempt from a two-week quarantine or mandatory tests.

According to Korea Bizwire, flight plans submitted by the airlines show that each airline plans to offer one or two international flight tours every week. However, for the efficient operation of immigration, potential travelers will be limited only to South Korean nationals the article said.

“Flights to Nowhere” began in September in Korea, but have only flown through domestic airspace.

