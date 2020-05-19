Forest Fires in Busan at its Lowest Since 1963

The city of Busan announced that the number of forest fire occurrences from November last year to the 15th of this month only came to 4, the lowest since 1963. The average number of forest fires in Busan has been 12.5 in the last 10 years.

The city reorganized the forest fire response system in April of last year, since the forest fire in Unbongsan, Haeundae, and operated the forest fire prevention headquarters with the Gu/gun offices and Busan Infrastructure Corporation.

To prevent the large-scale forest fires, the city plans to manage forest fires using smart technology such as drones, to upscale unmanned forest fire monitoring systems, install additional forest fire extinguishing facilities, and establish ordinances to build large-scale forest fire prevention and extinguishing systems.

Busan has a high risk of forest fires in dry weather due to the high proportion of wooded areas, accounting for 46% of the city.