Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Forest Fires in Busan at its Lowest Since 1963

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that the number of forest fire occurrences from November last year to the 15th of this month only came to 4, the lowest since 1963. The average number of forest fires in Busan has been 12.5 in the last 10 years.

The city reorganized the forest fire response system in April of last year, since the forest fire in Unbongsan, Haeundae, and operated the forest fire prevention headquarters with the Gu/gun offices and Busan Infrastructure Corporation.

To prevent the large-scale forest fires, the city plans to manage forest fires using smart technology such as drones, to upscale unmanned forest fire monitoring systems, install additional forest fire extinguishing facilities, and establish ordinances to build large-scale forest fire prevention and extinguishing systems.

Busan has a high risk of forest fires in dry weather due to the high proportion of wooded areas, accounting for 46% of the city.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Coastal Barriers Will be Built in Marine City to Prevent Flooding During Typhoons

hapsadmin -
Construction of coastal barriers to prevent flooding in Marine City will begin by the end of the year according to local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

Two Colatheques Caught Violating Entertainment Ban

Haps Staff -
Two colatheques in Sasang-gu were caught Friday evening violating the city's ban on entertainment facilities.
Read more
Busan News

Reading Rooms at Public Libraries Opening Postponed by One Week

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will postpone the opening of reading rooms at 14 public libraries by a week as public schools have been postponed by another week.
Read more
Busan News

Windows to be Open With Air-Conditioning Running on Busan Buses

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan City announced that it will implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infectious diseases in the public transportation sector, including the need to open windows when the air-conditioning is running on city and town buses.
Read more
Busan News

Number of People Receiving Tests in Busan From Itaewon Cluster Increases

BeFM News -
The city of Busan reported no additional COVID-19 cases overnight but the number of people receiving tests in relation to the Itaewon cluster increased to 337.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Customs Nab Biggest Seizure of Cigarettes Being Smuggled Into Southeast Asia

BeFM News -
Customs officials have confiscated 2.8 billion won worth of domestic cigarettes being attempted to be smuggled into Southeast Asia disguised as transshipment cargo.
Read more

The Latest

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Events Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Number of Air Travelers in Korea Falls to Lowest Level Since 1997

Travel Haps Staff -
Industry data showed today the number of South Korean air travelers fell to the lowest level in more than two decades in April due to entry restrictions and lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

“1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning” Exhibition Begins at Busan Museum of Art

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Museum of Art will hold the exhibition "1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning" through September 8th.
Read more

Busan Office of Education Details Guidelines for COVID-19 Prevention

Lifestyle BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has prepared detailed guidelines for COVID-19 prevention at school.
Read more

Forest Fires in Busan at its Lowest Since 1963

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that the number of forest fire occurrences from November last year to the 15th of this month only came to 4, the lowest since 1963. The average number of forest fires in Busan has been 12.5 in the last 10 years.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.
Read more

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Dine & Drink Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more

Local Gov’t Looks to Increase Seafood Consumption

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will launch a cafeteria meal challenge campaign to promote seafood consumption, which has sharply dropped. 
Read more

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea