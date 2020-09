Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform two concerts in Busan on October 31 and November 1 as part of their Nella Fantasia tour.

The popular band won JTBC’s second season of “Phantom Singer” whose members consist of a tenor, bass, a musical actor and an amateur singer.

Tickets for the performances at BEXCO Auditorium range from 55,000 won to 132,000 won.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the 31st and 5 p.m. on November 1 and is expected to last 150 minutes.