Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform in Busan on July 18th as part of their Nella Fantasia tour.

The popular band won JTBC’s second season of “Phantom Singer” whose members consist of a tenor, bass, a musical actor and an amateur singer.

Tickets for the July 6th performance at BEXCO Auditorium range from 55,000 won to 132,000 won.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last 150 minutes.