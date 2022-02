An appeals court yesterday upheld a three-year prison sentence for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don accused of sexually assaulting female employees at work.

Oh, previously affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, was charged with sexually assaulting two female employees of the city government in 2018 and 2020, respectively,

and sentenced to a three-year sentence by a lower district court last June.

Charges against Oh also included inflicting post-traumatic stress on one of the victims.