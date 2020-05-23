Former Mayor Oh Resurfaces for Police Questioning

Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don who allegedly sexually harassed an employee at his office appeared before the police after 29 days to be questioned as an investigation suspect.

The former mayor was admitted to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s underground parking lot and took the cargo freight elevator to the 10th floor for the Women and Juvenile Investigation Division on Friday morning.

He reportedly strongly demanded for a closed-door summoning from the police prior to the investigation.

The summoning is expected to last late into the evening as police plan to question the former mayor on all indecent assault allegations as well as charges for violating the public official election act and illegal soliciting, among others.

He’s reportedly been staying in Geoje since leaving office on April 23.