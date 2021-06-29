Former Mayor Oh Sentenced to Three Years Prison

Former mayor Oh Keo-don, charged with forced indecent assault of subordinates, has been sentenced to three years in prison and arrested in court.

At the first sentencing trial held yesterday morning, the 6th Criminal Division of the Busan District Court convicted former Mayor Oh guilty of forced sexual assault, inflicting injury through forced sexual assault and other charges, sentencing him to three years in prison.

The court also ordered the completion of 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment education program and restricted employment for five years at child and other welfare facilities.

According to the court, the defendant used his far superior position to commit sexual violence by power.

It also explained that his sentence reflects the level of responsibility appropriate for his place of power, as someone who holds an important position in the country and society.