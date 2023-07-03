Former Mayors Official Residence to Be Remodeled Into An Open Venue Event Space

The city of Busan is set to begin construction on the remodeling of the Open Venue event space, with the construction design already completed.

The former mayor’s official residence, the project aims to create a complex cultural space that caters to various needs, including hosting international events, providing meeting spaces for local universities and businesses, offering lecture halls, and creating a relaxing environment with specialty cafes and outdoor gardens.

The architectural firm, ONE O ONE ARCHITEX, was selected for the design competition and has focused on ensuring the safety and efficiency of the building while incorporating public input.

The main building of the Open Venue has historical significance, and efforts have been made to preserve its architectural techniques while blending them with new facilities.

The renovated Open Venue is expected to open in May 2024 as a multifunctional space for international conferences, academic events, and cultural activities. The city also plans to designate it as a unique meeting place, attracting visitors with its diverse cultural contents.

The Open Venue holds significance as a historic site previously used by prominent figures, and the city’s decision to return it to the public aligns with the mayor’s promise.