Formula E Championship Coming to Seoul Next Year

The nation’s capital will host a Formula E Championship race alongside a tourism festival next August.

The city of Seoul signed the agreement last Friday with Formula E Korea, host of the Seoul E-Prix, and KBS Broadcasting.

The Seoul E-Prix will be the last event of the 2021/22 season and will take place August 13-14 next year.

The city will combine the event with the scheduled Seoul Festa 2022 from August 10-14.

BTS is expected to take part in the event as part of their promotional duties as ambassadors for the city.